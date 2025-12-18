Arunachal Pradesh Security Forces Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended a cadre of the NSCN-IM during a joint operation in Tirap district, a senior police officer informed on Wednesday.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence inputs, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with district Police, apprehended the armed rebel during a joint search operation in the district on Monday, Tirap superintendent of police (SP) Aditya informed in a statement.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as self-styled captain Chopsai Pansa (56), a resident of Chop village under Wakka circle in neighbouring Longding district, the official said.

The cadre was actively involved in illegal extortion activities and attempts to interfere with the ongoing electoral process in the district, the SP said.

