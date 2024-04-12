Arunachal Pradesh: Security intensified at Likabali check gate in Lower Siang district

ITANAGAR: In view of the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Parliamentary elections in Arunachal Pradesh, security has been tightened at Likabali check gate in Lower Siang district. The police personnel posted in the gate are putting in extra effort in addition to their regular duties, an official communiqué informed on Thursday.

The Likabali check gate, located on the outskirts of the town at a point in between the ridges of the hilly range overriding the town, is not just a check gate to regulate entry and exit of vehicles; it also serves as the gateway to Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, Leparada, West Siang, Upper Siang and Siang districts,” informed the communiqué.

With the vigilance enhanced at this entry point, a lot of election-related issues, especially in the context of enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC) for all the districts, can be taken care of, the communiqué further added.

