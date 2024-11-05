Arunachal Pradesh: Sikyong Penpa Tsering Visits State; TSGAP Strengthens Support for Tibetan Cause

BOMDILA: The Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) under President Tarh Tarak welcomed the visit of Sikyong Penpa Tsering, President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) or Tibetan Government-in-Exile, on a four-day visit to the state.

The four days visit from November 3 to November 6, 2024, focuses on the West Kameng and Tawang districts.

A key meeting was held on November 3 at Tenzingang, West Kameng district. The attendees included Tsetan Chombey, MLA Kalaktang; Rapten Tsering, TSO; Tashi Dickey, Additional Secretary of the Department of Home, CTA; and other officials. During the meeting, Tarh Tarak briefed on TSGAP's current activities as well as future activities and reiterated that TSGAP was committed to the Tibetan freedom movement as well as to the welfare of Tibetans in Arunachal Pradesh. Tarak pointed to the historical links between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh and urged Tibetan independence from Chinese rule, saying this would have the potential to restore ancient trade links.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering expressed gratitude to TSGAP for its persistent commitment and elaborated on the stand of the Central Tibetan Administration about the future of Tibet. Sikyong said that Tibet is still one of the most pressing issues of today, with extremely high geopolitical connotations. During the visit, Tsering announced that he would return to eastern Arunachal Pradesh in January 2025 to further consolidate the relationship in the region.

On the same day, in Bomdila, TSGAP delegates visited Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. In a meeting with high officials, President Tarh Tarak gave a briefing of activities recently carried out by TSGAP and underscored its interest in the further representation of the Tibetan question.

On November 4, members of TSGAP attended the dedication ceremony and inauguration of the new prayer hall at the monastery of Thubchog Gatsel Ling. The event was graced by the presence of His Holiness the 104th Gaden Thri Rimpoche Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin, Tibet's spiritual leader. The TSGAP team apart from attending the ceremony, also met Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, and other dignitaries to deliberate their efforts and continued support given to the Tibetan community in Arunachal Pradesh.

The visit by Sikyong Penpa Tsering speaks of the continued mutual relationship between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Tibet through his engagement with the local officials and leaders. The visit reflects the region's commitment to the Tibetan cause while maintaining a robust engagement between the Tibetan Government-in-Exile and local Tibetan advocates in India.