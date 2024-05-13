Arunachal Pradesh: Steep surge in dog bite cases in Itanagar, Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The twin capital city of Itanagar-Naharlagun has witnessed a sharp increase in dog bite cases over the past week, according to the district medical officer's report. A total of 117 cases have been reported in the last week.

According to a public advisory issued by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner's office on Saturday, the surge in cases has been attributed to the large number of unvaccinated stray dogs in the ICR. To address the issue and prevent further escalation, ICR deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta issued a series of directives.

The DC has urged all pet owners in the ICR to ensure that their pets are vaccinated and to safely confine any aggressive animals or dogs within 15 days. The DC, in the directives, cautioned that failure to comply with the said directive will result in eviction of the pets.

Pet owners have been asked to ensure that their pets are always on a leash when outside the home and not allowed to roam freely in public places, creating a nuisance. In case of any symptoms of rabies in pets, owners have been asked to report to the senior municipal veterinary officer, IMC, or any government veterinary officer promptly.

The administration has asked the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to coordinate with the Arunachal Dog and Cat Rescue NGO, Lekhi, for capturing stray dogs. Extra Assistant Commissioners (EACs) of Itanagar and Naharlagun, Banderdewa circle officer and the veterinary officers of IMC and Itanagar have been tasked with ensuring further preventive measures, including the administration of necessary rabies vaccinations to stray dogs.

These directives, according to the DC, aim to curb the rising trend of dog bite incidents and safeguard public health in the ICR. The measures underscore the importance of responsible pet ownership and community cooperation in ensuring a safe and healthy environment, the public advisory from the DC read.

Also Read: Be a friend to man’s best friend to stop attacks by stray dogs (sentinelassam.com)