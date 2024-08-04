Arunachal Pradesh: Three Myanmarese nationals arrested in Lohit district

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Three Myanmarese nationals were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district for allegedly entering India illegally, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made from Kathan village around 3 pm on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said. The arrested individuals were identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), Akhi Yoha Lisu (22) and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), all from Sago village in Putao district of Myanmar. The SSP said the three, who have relatives in Vijaynagar in Changlang district, were on a hunting expedition. They were arrested and brought to Wakro police station for joint interrogation by SIB, ITBP, SB and police, the SSP said.

During interrogation, Amo said they admitted to being Myanmarese nationals but could not produce any valid documents. He said the arrested individuals were innocent villagers, who unknowingly were caught hunting inside Indian territory. Amo added that a locally made 5.56 rifle, a locally made 7.62 mm arms (long barrel), 26 live ammunition, 6 empty cartridges, Chinese and Indian currencies were seized from their possession. A case was filed against them under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Arms Act, the SSP said.

