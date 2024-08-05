Arunachal Pradesh: Top students of Mebo sub-division felicitated in East Siang district

Our correspondent

PASIGHAT: The All Mebo Circle Students’ Union (AMCSU) organized an annual felicitation programme for students of Mebo Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district. Oken Tayeng, the MLA of 39th Mebo graced the occasion as chief guest and motivated students to excel more in their respective careers with a focused goal, stating that there is a huge competition in all walks of life.

Tayeng was speaking to the students and youths aiming to bring back the glory of the Mebo area which once happened to produce many officers and officials in the various state government departments in the past. He said that the students who have secured 70 per cent need to struggle more to get 80 percent in the next session, with scores subsequently increasing. "Those who haven’t got any good rank this time also need to study harder after getting inspiration from toppers and get felicitated next as a part of competition," added Tayeng.

Tayeng also urged the teaching communities of Mebo to be more sincere and dedicated in their respective assigned duties of teachings to educate the students’ better right from lower classes. "There are some schools under Mebo which are running with no or less teachers which need to be resolved soon."

Former Principal Apak Megu, GHSS Mebo Olak Ratan, public leader Aduk Perme also spoke on the occasion and motivated the students. AMCSU President Kangge Tayeng also spoke on the occasion highlighting their effort to motivate the students to excel more by organizing such a felicitation programme.

