Arunachal Pradesh Transfers 27 Senior Police Officers in Major Reshuffle

The Arunachal Pradesh government has carried out a significant reshuffle of its police force, transferring and posting 27 senior officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) cadres.

The transfers were ordered by the Governor following a meeting of the Police Establishment Board (PEB), according to an official notification issued by the state Home Department.

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