Arunachal Pradesh Transfers 27 Senior Police Officers in Major Reshuffle

The Arunachal Pradesh government has carried out a significant reshuffle of its police force, transferring and posting 27 senior officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) cadres.
The transfers were ordered by the Governor following a meeting of the Police Establishment Board (PEB), according to an official notification issued by the state Home Department.
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At the senior level, Chinmoy Biswal, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (Security/Crime).
Joy Tirkey has been assigned additional charge as DIG Headquarters, while Mangesh, an IPS officer from Delhi, will take over as DIG (TCL).
The reshuffle brings fresh faces to several strategically important districts across the state.
Akshat Kausal has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for Tirap district, replacing Aditya Singh, who moves to Longding district as its new SP.
Shivendu Bhushan, previously SP (Crime), takes charge of East Kameng district. Sandhya Swamy has been posted to Kra Daadi district, and Pankaj Kumar will head Dibang Valley district.
Swati Singh takes over as SP of Pakke Kesang district, while Tasi Darang assumes charge in Tawang district. D. W. Thungon, who was earlier SP of Tawang, has been transferred as SP of West Kameng district.
Several specialised wings of the Arunachal Pradesh Police have also received new leadership.
Achin Garg has been posted as SP (Crime), and Anjitha Chepyala will head the SIT and Cyber Crime unit. Dekio Gumja takes charge of the Special Task Force (STF), while Sepraj Perme has been named SP for SDRF, Home Guards, and Civil Defence.