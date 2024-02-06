Arunachal Pradesh: West Siang achieves 100% tap drinking water under JJM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, has achieved 100 per cent tap drinking water connection to every household under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). All the households in the 117 villages in the district have now tap drinking water connections. At a function organized by the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply department at Aalo, the district headquarters on Monday, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini appealed to the village water management committees (VWMCs), to take proper care of the infrastructure of JJM to ensure longevity. Jini, who is also advisor to Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, also urged them to preserve and protect the catchment area of the water source. West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage asked VWMC members to monitor the quality of water. She congratulated the department for achieving 100 percent coverage of the Har Ghar Jal under JJM.

