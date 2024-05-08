Arunachal Pradesh: Workers union demands cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE & WS Department

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers’ Union has demanded cancellation of alleged illegal appointment of all 17 regular work- charged (WC) staff in the department. It also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter within a week.

As per the RTI document obtained by the union, altogether 17 work-charged employees of the PHE&WS department from its Longding and Changlang divisions were transferred and posted to various divisions in Yachuli, Naharlagun, Itanagar, Sagalee, Pasighat and Yupia. In its complaint lodged separately with the state’s Chief Secretary and the SP of Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance), the workers’ body claimed that the appointment was done by top level officers of the department thereby depriving the deserving ones.

The appointments have been done by taking undue advantage of the Assembly election, it alleged, while demanding that those involved should be booked under appropriate sections of law.

The union expressed disappointment that many of the workers who have been engaged in the department for the past 20-30 years are yet to be regularized, the department went ahead and made appointments on a regular basis, violating the laid down norms.

