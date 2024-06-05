Arunachal Pradesh: Yungam Neri Earns Spot in NorthEast United FC U-17 Team

ITANAGAR: In remarkable achievement for Arunachal Pradesh Yungam Neri from East Kameng has secured place in NorthEast United FC U-17 team. This follows the final trials held in Guwahati. Assam, as part of month-long talent search by NorthEast United FC. The aim being discovering and nurturing young football talent across the Northeast region.

Yungam Neri stood out among numerous participants during the trials. Showcasing exceptional skill. He had determination and an unwavering passion for football. His outstanding performance earned him coveted spot on the team. Marking significant milestone in his budding football career.

The news of Yungam’s selection has been met with widespread celebration. And support from the leadership in Arunachal Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended heartfelt congratulations to the young talent. In tweet Mein expressed his pride. And best wishes, stating “I congratulate our rising star Yungam Neri from East Kameng, for earning spot in NorthEast United FC U-17 team following the final trials held in Guwahati Assam.”

Mein further praised Yungam’s relentless hard work, dedication and passion for sport attributing these qualities to his remarkable achievement. “Yungam’s relentless hard work dedication and passion for football have paid off leading him to this remarkable achievement. My best wishes to him for his continued success on this exciting journey. Keep shining. Yungam” Mein added.

Yungam’s success story serves as powerful inspiration to young athletes across region. Demonstrating that with hard work and dedication dreams can indeed become reality. His journey from East Kameng to securing spot in prestigious football club underscores importance of perseverance and commitment in sports.

NorthEast United FC based in Guwahati Assam is professional football club that competes in Indian Super League (ISL). The club’s talent search initiative is part of broader mission to identify and develop young football prospects from Northeast.

As Yungam Neri embarks on this new chapter with NorthEast United FC’s U-17 team. He carries hopes and aspirations of many young football enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. His journey is testament to what young athletes can achieve with right opportunities and support.