Arunachal Pradesh's Traditional Cuisine Steals the Spotlight at Times Food Awards in Mumbai

Arunachal Pradesh brought its traditional culinary heritage to a national stage on Sunday, with a dedicated stall at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards in Mumbai drawing some of the biggest crowds of the evening — standing out among stalls representing 34 award-winning restaurants from the city.
The event, organised by The Times of India, was held at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and attracted guests, hospitality leaders, and food industry experts from across the country.
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The state's stall featured a curated selection of traditional vegetarian dishes including Amin, Chambai, Tasse, Black Rice, and Churpi, accompanied by condiments made from local herbs that gave visitors an authentic introduction to the region's distinct flavour profile.
Among the biggest draws of the evening were Sumac Cold Brew and Smoked Green Tea, both of which proved so popular that they formed queues of curious guests eager for a taste.
Officials said the participation gave Arunachal Pradesh a valuable opportunity to promote its indigenous cuisine at the national level and build wider awareness and appreciation of the state's food traditions.
The stall was led by chef Pinky Veo and supported by Techi Seema, Seema Dodum Gyamar, and Yami Veo. It was set up as a joint initiative of the state's Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department in coordination with the Tourism Department, and was coordinated by food critic Jugnu Gupta, who is associated with the awards.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the recognition on social media, saying the state's culinary heritage had "taken centre stage" at the prestigious event.
"From the earthy flavours of Amin and Chambai to the uniqueness of Tasse, Black Rice, and Churpi, our traditional vegetarian cuisine truly captured the attention of guests, industry experts, and media alike, standing tall among 34 renowned restaurants from Mumbai," he said in a post on X.