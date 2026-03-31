Arunachal Pradesh's Traditional Cuisine Steals the Spotlight at Times Food Awards in Mumbai

Arunachal Pradesh brought its traditional culinary heritage to a national stage on Sunday, with a dedicated stall at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards in Mumbai drawing some of the biggest crowds of the evening — standing out among stalls representing 34 award-winning restaurants from the city.

The event, organised by The Times of India, was held at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and attracted guests, hospitality leaders, and food industry experts from across the country.

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