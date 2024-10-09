Arunachal Rang Mahotsav Set To Take Place From November 22, Preparations Underway

ITANAGAR: The much-anticipated Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, a vibrant theatre festival held in the capital city of Itanagar, is set to commence from November 22, 2024.

The preparations for this festival, which started in 2023 attracting theatre enthusiasts of Arunachal Pradesh, is underway with full zeal and fervour.

According to reports, theatre groups from Poland, Switzerland, the United States (Los Angeles), Nepal and Taiwan will take part in this year's edition.

The team representing Arunachal will enact over 30 plays during the 12-day cultural extravaganza, celebrating the diverse cultural and folk stories of different tribes of the state.