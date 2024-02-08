Arunachal: Rape accused arrested by Ziro police

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Toko Rajesh, 38, who was absconding from the police for more than a week after committing the crime was arrested by the Ziro police on Tuesday. He is accused of raping a 15-year-old. The victim is a student of Class IX, pursuing her study in the Government upper primary school, Deed, Lower Subansiri district.

Speaking to this daily, SP Lower Subansiri, Keni Bagra said that the accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening. Following the normal medical test, the accused was later produced before the district court. The court has granted 6 days police custody for further investigation into the case.

He said that the FIR in the case was received through the victim’s elder brother, and since the victim was admitted in TRIHMS, the audio video statement was taken in the hospital. However, the police are still waiting for the medical report from the hospital. SP said that the case has been registered under POCSO Act. Since the investigation is under process, the final judgement on the accused will be delivered once the investigation report is submitted in the court.

“Now that the accused have been granted police custody, the entire police investigation will continue and hopefully be completed soon. The victim was kept under medical care, and now she is continuing her treatment out of the state. So, the second statement of the victim is yet to be taken,” he added.

