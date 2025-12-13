Arunachal records major leap in national education assessment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state has recorded a 'remarkable improvement in learning outcomes', as the latest Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report placed the state at the 17th position out of 36 states and union territories, marking its rise out of the bottom 10 for the first time.

Khandu described the improvement as a 'clear sign that education reforms are delivering results' in the state.

"We have moved out of the bottom 10 with remarkable improvement in learning outcomes. Overall rank 17th out of 36. A clear sign that education reforms are delivering results!" he said in a post on X, expressing optimism over the state's education trajectory.

The chief minister highlighted that Arunachal's performance in language learning at the middle and secondary levels has shown significant progress.

"Our Parakh 2024 scores in Grade 6 and Grade 9 (language) have surpassed national averages and outperformed our own past records. A true milestone in our journey of educational transformation," he said.

Calling the achievement a collective success, Khandu extended his appreciation to the education community.

