Arunachal: Ri-Bhoi Soldier Dies in Siachen; Govt Announces Rs 20 Lakh Ex-Gratia

RI-BHOI: In a heart-wrenching display of valor and commitment, Aibok Madur, a young soldier from Mawbri village in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, laid down his life for the nation while serving at the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh.

Aibok, who was a part of the prestigious GOC, Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment, was martyred during a fierce confrontation with enemy forces on November 7, 2024. His sacrifice stands as a testament to the bravery and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.

Such deaths as Aibok Madur's are poignant illustrations of the risks and misery facing the soldiers stationed at such globally hazardous terrains as where Siachen Glacier falls - some of the earth's highest and coldest battlegrounds. Soldiers may witness and endure fierce climatic conditions and opposing antagonisms.

On November 7, Aibok's actions in the line of duty ensured not only the safety and honor of the country but also proved to be ultimately sacrificed in the battle that sealed his place in the annals of heroism.

The senior officials of the Indian Army have conveyed deep condolences on this brave soldier's death and extended sympathies to his grief-stricken family. His acts of gallantry and devotion to duty have left a rich legacy for his brotherly comrades and the Army in general.

Aibok's body was returned to his hometown of Mawbri on Saturday. He was given full military honors - a final gun salute, according to the solemn traditions of the armed forces. The ceremony paid a heartful tribute to the young soldier who gave his life in service to the nation. It was a sea of people who thronged to pay their respects and honor the legacy of the fallen hero.

Aibok will be buried in Lyngkhoi village on Monday where his wife stays, during a send-off that will round off the process of the latter journey for him in a kind of full circle. His sacrifice has etched his memory on the hearts of those that knew him; though now gone, he will forever be held dear by his community and nation.

It was followed by a tragedy in the form of a fallen soldier who lost his life, and soon Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma went on to pay his regards to the departed soul in a heartfelt tribute.

The Chief Minister, via a post on social media, remarked: "We salute the extraordinary valor of Sepoy Aibok Madur from the Assam Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on November 7, 2024, in Siachen." The Chief Minister added that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the soldier would be made as an acknowledgment of the enormity of the sacrifice made by Aibok for the country.

Mahila Pradesh Congress Committee of Meghalaya expressed deep condolences and, in a statement, paid tribute to Madur's service and sacrifice. "The Congress party extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family and dear ones. Aibok Madur was a dedicated, brave, and disciplined soldier in his unit; his untimely demise will not be forgotten, and his name shall forever be remembered in the echelons of history," the statement read. They also asserted that Aibok's death would energize more patriots to stand up in the years to come with his family in this grieved hour.