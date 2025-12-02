Arunachal: RKM holds classical arts workshops to inspire youth, combat negative influences

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Ramakrishna Mission at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh, concluded a five-day training programme on Dhrupad and Sattriya Nritya, aimed at nurturing cultural values among youth and steering them away from negative influences such as substance abuse. The initiative, held from November 26 to 30, was organized in collaboration with the Arunachal chapter of SPIC MACAY, SRF Foundation, and the state education department.

The Dhrupad workshop was led by Padma Shri Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, a leading exponent of the Dagar tradition, with Pakhawaj accompaniment by Mohan Shyam Sharma. The Sattriya Nritya (dance) sessions were conducted by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee Usha Rani Baishya, who familiarized students with the grace and devotional essence of the classical dance form.

Youth from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh residing in the institution's hostels participated actively, receiving hands-on exposure to India's rich classical art traditions.

