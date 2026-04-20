Arunachal Runway 4.0 Grand Finale Celebrates Nyishi Culture and Fashion

The grand finale of Arunachal Runway 4.0 wrapped up recently at Nyokum Lapang Ground in Itanagar, bringing together fashion, culture, and community in a celebration centred on the Nyishi way of life.

Built around the theme "Ngul Nyishi", the event drew from indigenous traditions and festivals such as Nyokum Yullo, Boori Boot, and Longte — weaving these cultural roots into contemporary design.

Also Read: Arunachal: Tirap District Hosts Vibrant Pre-Nyokum Festival Honoring Nyishi Heritage