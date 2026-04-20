Arunachal Runway 4.0 Grand Finale Celebrates Nyishi Culture and Fashion

The grand finale of Arunachal Runway 4.0 wrapped up recently at Nyokum Lapang Ground in Itanagar, bringing together fashion, culture, and community in a celebration centred on the Nyishi way of life.
Built around the theme "Ngul Nyishi", the event drew from indigenous traditions and festivals such as Nyokum Yullo, Boori Boot, and Longte — weaving these cultural roots into contemporary design.
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Designers presented collections that blended traditional Nyishi motifs with modern aesthetics, drawing a large crowd of fashion enthusiasts, cultural figures, and government officials.
One of the evening's standout moments was the screening of "Ngul Nyishi" by Shiva Tells, which earned strong appreciation from the audience for its portrayal of Nyishi cultural heritage.
The event was driven by the vision of Gona Niji and shaped under the guidance of Chow Bilaseng Namchoom.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed the gathering and praised the initiative for its role in promoting local talent across the state.
In a significant announcement, he confirmed that Arunachal Runway would be included as a permanent fixture in the state's official events calendar — a move that signals long-term government backing for the creative sector.
He also unveiled the "Arunachal Creative Economy" initiative, designed to give local designers and artists wider exposure and structured professional opportunities.
Special guest Zingnu Namchoom spoke on the economic potential of Arunachal Pradesh's handloom sector, encouraging designers to find the right balance between commercial viability and cultural authenticity.
The president of the Nyishi Elite Society called the "Ngul Nyishi" theme a strong assertion of cultural pride, and praised efforts to revive traditional weaving practices in the region.