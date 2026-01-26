Arunachal: Security forces destroy 8 acres of poppy plants in Longding

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Security forces have destroyed several acres of poppy cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district recently, an official said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dekio Gumja said on Sunday that at least eight acres of land under poppy cultivation were destroyed by the police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Task Force at Votnu and Khasa villages near the Indo-Myanmar border, between border pillars 157 and 158. The drive was overseen by the Pangchau Circle Executive Magistrate.

The operation was carried out smoothly after a proper survey, despite tough terrain, and after taking the village authorities into confidence, he said. The team used drones for surveillance and aerial surveys. Meanwhile, the SP said no case had been registered against the growers as they were ignorant of the illegality of poppy cultivation. He said the villagers would be sensitized about the ill effects of drugs and provided awareness on alternative or sustainable agricultural practices. An official said most of the farmers grow poppy for self-consumption and that it is a tradition in many border villages. They are also unaware of its connection to illegal trade. The SP lauded the executive magistrate, police, CRPF and others for the commendable effort.

