Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti Hosts Purva Chhatra Sammelan 2024 in Pasighat

PASIGHAT: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) successfully organized the Purva Chhatra Sammelan 2024 at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan in Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat.

In the event called "Reconnecting Roots, Inspiring Futures," more than 650 alumni from 27 Vidya Niketans and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas attended the assemblage. It formed a much-needed opportunity in which an alumnus could reconnect with the old school, share experiences, and motivate the next generation of students.

The event was graced by Tai Tagak, ex-advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh as the Chief Guest, along with other prominent dignitaries such as Swapna Devi Sharma Purva Chhatra Pramukh of Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra; Bodong Yirang, President of ASVS; Kaling Dai, Joint Secretary of ASVS; Tadar Kama, Former President of ASVS; and social worker Gumken Lollen.

The Sammelan started off with an induction session that allowed the alumni to tell their stories of personal and professional growth. It was followed by a talk session where the participants reflected upon how the values instilled in them in school shaped their lives and professional careers.

In his keynote speech, Tai Tagak, the foundation member and Patron of ASVS, reflected on the commitment to value-based education through the organization and the importance of serving the nation. He requested the alumni to be immensely involved with the ASVS Purva Chhatra Parishad, which is focused on the help of ASVS to excel in its initiations as well as developing the society as a whole. Tagak further stated that a nation grows with the educational credentials and dedication of its young generation toward the overall betterment of society.

Bodong Yirang made a historic overview of ASVS and the efforts made by the organization to establish schools in every nook and corner of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in interior and tribal areas. He requested Alumni members to return what they had availed from their alma mater by supporting the cause of education propagated by the ASVS.

Swapna Devi Sharma discussed initiatives that Vidya Bharati proposes for the strengthening of its Alumni Network Pan-India and announced a month-long campaign to register alumni on the Vidya Bharati National Portal. She urged participants to reach out to the larger network and contribute to educational initiatives across the country.

An Experience Sharing Session allowed the alumni to reminisce over their school days and discuss how Vidya Bharati had helped them in the shaping of values and careers. The most significant result of the event, however, was the ASVS Purva Chhatra Parishad, which envisions an organized platform for the alumni to interact with their schools and to be mentor to the students in the institution.

This became clear during the Purva Chhatra Sammelan 2024, which worked towards alumni commitment to remaining rooted while inspiring generations towards contributing towards societal growth and development. Gumken Lollen has been encouraging community involvement, urging alumni to enact the values acquired at Vidya Niketan in their professional and social lives. "True education is best reflected through selfless service to society and the nation", he noted.