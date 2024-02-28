Arunachal: Six Burmese Nationals Arrested in Anjaw District

ITANAGAR: Six individuals from Burma were unexpectedly caught by police in Anjaw, India, leading to a wave of questions. Reports suggest that locals noticed these folks buying essentials in the market, which raised eyebrows. It's possible that they snuck into India by taking lesser-guarded border routes typically watched over by Indian soldiers.
The local Police Superintendent, Riki Kamsi, confirmed their capture. They're in custody right now and investigation is going on. Initial clues hint that these foreigners had crossed into India while foraging for mushrooms. This led to investigators finding six kilograms of mushrooms, a sum of Rs. 68,000, and a few utensils.
The specific spot of their temporary home in India is still a mystery. Early signs point towards their hometown being Putou, situated in Myanmar near India, located in a woodland area on the Indian side. Both the Indian army and the Strategic Intelligence Branch (SIB) have been briefed for collaborative questioning.
Once questioning is over, the next steps will be decided, including a possible visit to the reported camp or dealing with their presence in India. So far, there's no word on other Burmese group actions or weapon possession. Despite the language issue, efforts are being made to bridge communication gaps.
So far, they've found no extra gear like cameras, weapons, or electronics with them. Officials think their arrival might connect to the hunt for Paris polyphylla. To get to this site, unreachable by road, you need to trek for two days through Kulung Valley in Hawai Circle, Anjaw district.
People have seen Burmese folks in the market before, with their camps in remote spots near the border. They might illegally take rare plants, herbs, and mushrooms, and hunt wild animals. This harms the area's biodiversity.
“Several of them are taking shelter in Kulung valley. Some of our people who have gone there have seen them. They don’t understand Hindi or English. Authorities should keep an eye on this development,” said Behenso Pul, a resident of Anjaw.
An official police report states that these seven visitors from Burma have set up camps in different places. It suggests they've involved in unlawful acts for over a fortnight, becoming a real security issue. Authorities are looking into the matter and keeping a sharp eye on how this unfolds.
