Arunachal: Supreme Court flags contract trail to Pema Khandu ’s family

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday said it is adopting a wait-and-watch position after the Supreme Court directed the state government to submit a comprehensive affidavit detailing all past and ongoing contract works awarded to firms owned by Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family across all districts of the state. The directive follows the state government’s earlier affidavit, which confirmed that four firms linked to the chief minister’s relatives were awarded 146 work contracts worth more than 383 crore in Tawang district alone between 2012 and 2023. APCC spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham said the Congress would refrain from political comments since the case is sub judice, stressing that it was the prerogative of the state government to comply with the Supreme Court’s order. He said the public interest litigation was filed by civil society groups and pressure organizations, not the party, and added that the Congress would wait for the legal process to unfold.

