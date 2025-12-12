Arunachal: Survey launched on Human Rights Day highlights discrimination against LGBTQ+ youth

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A new survey released on World Human Rights Day has revealed that LGBTQ+ individuals across East and Northeast India face the highest levels of discrimination and bullying between the ages of 12 and 15, often beginning at home and extending into schools, leading to dropout and long-term loss of opportunities.

The findings, drawn from more than 900 respondents across seven states, were unveiled during an event organized by AP QueerStation in partnership with Bridge at the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) office on Wednesday.

Around 30 participants attended the programme themed “LGBTQ+ Rights Are Human Rights,” which featured an open-mic poetry session, panel discussions, a mini art exhibition and performances.

The primer released at the event underscored how, despite legal advances such as the 2018 decriminalization of homosexuality, the 2014 NALSA judgment on gender self-identification and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, LGBTQ+ persons continue to face systemic exclusion from education, healthcare and livelihoods.

The panel comprised four speakers who shared personal experiences and insights from their work.

Zendekar, a queer non-binary entrepreneur and owner of Zen’s Café in Kimin, spoke about resilience and credited their mother for being a key source of support. They stressed that a person’s work and contributions should be the primary markers of identity.

Wanggo Socia discussed his PhD research titled “The Question of and Representation of Homosexuality in Hindi Prose.”

He said writers create to illuminate paths for others, expressing hope that his work would strengthen academic understanding of queer experiences.

Chatung Ratan, a contemporary artist, showcased his queer-themed artworks and said art had been a safe space for him. He called for greater visibility of queer art in Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as a profound expression of human experience.

Nido Taluk, project coordinator at CHRI under SSHAKTI CSC 2.0, addressed stigma and misinformation, including false claims linking LGBTQ+ people with virus transmission. He also clarified the difference between HIV and AIDS, noting that HIV can lead to AIDS only if left untreated.

The event also featured a special performance by actor and singer Janeth Pinggam.

AP QueerStation founder and LGBTQ+ activist Sawang Wangchha thanked participants and emphasized the importance of recognizing intersectionality in all struggles — those of queer communities, women, children, indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities.

He stressed that in today’s world, empathy and kindness are more important than ever.

