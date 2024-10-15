Arunachal: Techu Aran Appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Tirap District

KHONSA: Techu Aran, a civil service officer in Arunachal Pradesh, has taken charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tirap District, as on October 14, 2024.

According to Government Order No PERS-11/1/2020(C/6610), dated 25 Sept 24, Aran has joined Tirap District as DC. He replaces Ira Singhal who had been the erstwhile DC of the district.

He thanked the warm reception accorded by various community organizations, village chiefs, and local leaders in the ceremony held on October 11, 2024, subsequent to his appointment. The ceremony had as observers the Nocte Women Association, All Tutsa Students Union, All Nocte Students Union, the Elite Society of Dadam Area, Thingdong Employees Association, and several church leaders.

Speaking, Aran profusely thanked the community for their cooperation and urged the need for better coordination of the district administration with the public. He assured the people of Tirap that their suggestions would be greatly appreciated to effectuate good governance.

Aran also told the students that now are the appropriate time and suggestion window into preparation for the APPSCCE 2024, scheduled for the next months ahead.

Now that Aran has entered the district of Tirap, it introduces a new chapter in the relation between the administration and the local communities and towards district development.