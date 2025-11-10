Arunachal: Three Sainik school staffers arrested in cadet’s death case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Three staff members of Sainik School, Niglok, in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district have been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old cadet on the school campus, a police officer said. On November 1, a Class 7 student allegedly died by suicide on the school premises. Subsequently, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Ruksin Police Station. The three arrested staffers are Devendra Singh (42), House Master of Subansiri House Junior Cadet Wing; Kangge Darin (31), House Master of Subansiri House Senior Cadet Wing; and Amar Singh Thakur (51), Hostel Superintendent of the school. East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said the arrests were made on Saturday after examining witness statements, forensic evidence, and the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Also Read: Tragic Allegations: Sainik School Cadet's Death Sparks Outcry