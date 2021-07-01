Arunachal to appoint Everester Tapi Mra, Tine Mina as adventure promotion instructors

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Wednesday, decided to appoint two Everesters from the state as Adventure Promotion Instructors in the Department of Youth Affairs.

The Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in its sitting during the day while acknowledging the contributions of Tapi Mra, the first Everester from the State and Tine Mena, the first women everester from the State and the Northeast, and in recognition of their pioneering effort and success in the given field, approved the creation of the two posts, an official communiqué informed.

The cabinet viewed that the expertise and experience of the duo in the field of mountaineering and adventure sports would benefit a lot of aspiring youths who have a special interest in this field.

In another important decision, the cabinet formally approved the Arunachal Pradesh Bal Seva Scheme (Scheme for support to children, orphaned in Covid-19 pandemic) which was announced by Pema Khandu on May 29 last.

The cabinet also approved for renaming government institutions in the name of prominent personalities of the state who worked relentlessly for the cause of the people.

As such, District Hospital Raga has been renamed as Nido Techi Hospital Raga, while CHC Bhalukpong has been named after Sinam Dususow. Government Middle School, Ompuli will now be known as Nabam Takey Residential School Ompuli.

The cabinet later reviewed the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in the state. It also enquired on the status of implementation of e-Office and other important IT initiatives.

While appreciating the IT department for executing the e-Office project on a priority basis, the cabinet further advised the department to rope in all the left out departments on e-Office at the earliest, the communiqué added.

