Arunachal to Get City Gas Network via BPCL-OIL Joint Venture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is set to get a city gas distribution (CGD) network with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Oil India Limited (OIL) on Tuesday signing a joint venture agreement (JVA) to establish a joint venture company (JVC). The project will cover the establishment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, commercial units, and industries in the state, an official release informed here.

The initiative, awarded to the BPCL-OIL consortium during the 12th CGD bid round of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), is aimed at expanding clean energy access and contributing to socio-economic development of the northeastern state, in line with the government’s gas-based economy vision.

The JVA was formalised at BPCL’s corporate office in Mumbai in the presence of Chairman & Managing Director of BPCL Sanjay Khanna, and OIL’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath.

“This joint venture reaffirms BPCL’s commitment to expanding clean energy access across India, with special focus on the North-East. Together with OIL, we will build a strong city gas distribution network to serve households, industries, and transport,” Khanna said.

Arunachal Pradesh holds great potential, and through this initiative we aim to drive sustainable growth, improve quality of life, and support India’s vision of a gas-based economy,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rath said, “The establishment of city gas distribution in Arunachal Pradesh is a significant step in OIL’s ongoing initiative to realise the vision of bringing clean and reliable energy to the region.”

