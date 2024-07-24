Arunachal To Install AI-Based CCTV Cameras In 22 Check Gates To Bolster Security

ITANAGAR: In a proactive move to bolster security along the border, cutting edge AI-based CCTV cameras have been installed at 22 check gates across the state of Arunachal Pradesh. This was announced by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday.

This significant step has been taken to foil the passage of undesirable elements and restricted items through these critical junctures at the inter-state boundary.

The minister addressed concerns raised by NCP member Likha Soni during the Assembly's question hour by confirming that all 30 check gates are currently undergoing strict surveillance and supervision, mainly to thwart undesirable social elements and drug trafficking.