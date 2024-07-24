Arunachal To Install AI-Based CCTV Cameras In 22 Check Gates To Bolster Security

ITANAGAR: In a proactive move to bolster security along the border, cutting edge AI-based CCTV cameras have been installed at 22 check gates across the state of Arunachal Pradesh. This was announced by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday.
This significant step has been taken to foil the passage of undesirable elements and restricted items through these critical junctures at the inter-state boundary.
The minister addressed concerns raised by NCP member Likha Soni during the Assembly's question hour by confirming that all 30 check gates are currently undergoing strict surveillance and supervision, mainly to thwart undesirable social elements and drug trafficking.
He also highlighted the unwavering commitment to public safety demonstrated by the state government and stressed upon the need for proper infrastructure at these vital entry points.
As far as the condition of the Dirak check gate in Arunachal's Namsai district is concerned, Natung stated that the gate has been operational since 1989 and has the adequate infrastructure.
The CRPF and state police are tasked with guarding the three sentry posts and CCTV cameras have also been placed over there for monitoring the area.
Moreover, Natung also talked about the concerns pertaining to infrastructure at the Pumao Circle police station in Longding district, which shares its border with Nagaland.
The minister shared that the issues related to the availability of land have caused delays in the upgradation of infrastructure but assured that the government remains vigilant.
Furthermore, as many as 3,000 police personnel posts have been sanctioned by the state cabinet so as to meet the shortages in manpower across the border state.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, suspected spy drone was discovered in the hills of Tirbin Circle in Arunachal's Leparada District.
The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) had been identified as a radiosonde and was initially spotted by the locals, who informed about this finding to the concerned authorities.