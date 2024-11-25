Arunachal: Top NFR Railway Officer Drowns in Parshuram Kund During Holy Dip

TEZU: Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by tragedy in the form of Subhendu Kumar Choudhury, a senior railway official from the North East Frontier Railway (NFR), who drowned in the Lohit River at Parshuram Kund while taking a holy dip on Sunday, November 24.

Superintendent of Police Lohit confirmed the incident. He said, "Subhendu Kumar Choudhury, aged around 55 years, the Principal Chief Safety Officer of NF Railway, had gone to participate in a holy ritual at Parshuram Kund, where the river swept him away around 12:45 PM. He was wearing a sky-blue jacket and formal black pants."

Rescue operations were promptly initiated, with the district police deploying all available resources. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been mobilized to aid in the search. However, the operation was hampered by darkness and will resume on Monday, the SP added.

Choudhury was with his family in Lohit, currently based at Wakro, with everyone anxiously awaiting the latest news concerning search efforts. There is a sacred pilgrimage site called Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, which is visited by thousands of devotees on religious occasions; however, its strong currents have often endangered the lives of visitors.

With the search operations still on, this incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers of natural water bodies, even in culturally sacred locations.