Arunachal transformed under Modi's Act East Policy, says CM Pema Khandu

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure as a period of transformative governance, saying the Centre's Act East Policy has repositioned the frontier state from a strategically neglected border region into a key gateway and pillar of India's developmental and security vision.

Congratulating Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected head of government in independent India with over 4,399 consecutive days in office, Khandu highlighted major advances in connectivity, infrastructure, hydropower, border development and welfare sectors since 2014.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the Centre's sustained support and said Modi's leadership had been characterised by bold reforms, selfless service and a commitment to improving the quality of life of citizens.

Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh, which shares more than 1,080 kilometres of international borders with Tibet, Bhutan and Myanmar, is no longer viewed merely as a border state but as a strategic and civilisational frontier under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Recalling the transformation witnessed over the past decade, he said the state had moved from decades of developmental isolation to becoming an important contributor to India's growth story. According to Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh had less than 1,000 kilometres of National Highways before 2014, whereas it now has more than 4,060 kilometres, with nearly 14,000 kilometres of roads and several bridges under construction.

He highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Frontier Highway, Sela Tunnel and Nechiphu Tunnel, stating that these have improved year-round connectivity to remote and border areas while strengthening national security and economic integration.

The Chief Minister also referred to the impact of the Bogibeel Bridge, inaugurated by Modi in 2018, saying it had substantially reduced travel time between Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the country.

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