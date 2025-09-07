Arunachal: Unidentified body found in West Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An unidentified dead body of a person has been recovered from Gabu stream near Logum Jini village in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Saturday, police said. The police received information about recovery of a decomposed dead body at around 2.30 pm, Aalo Police Station officer in-charge sub-inspector M Chithan said. The body was in such a state, police failed to ascertain whether the body is of a male or a female. The official said the body was first found by one Kenge Sora, who saw the body lying on the stream while he was on his way to his fields. Looking at the state of the body, the person might have died at least one month back, he said.

