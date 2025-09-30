Arunachal: World Rabies Day marked with free vaccination, awareness drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Lower Siang district surveillance unit, in collaboration with the animal husbandry & veterinary department, on Monday observed World Rabies Day with a free vaccination drive and public awareness campaign at the veterinary dispensary, at Likabali.

The event, held under the global theme “Act Now: You, Me, Community”, aimed at educating people about rabies prevention and promoting community participation in the global effort to achieve “Zero by 30”, the elimination of human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

As part of the programme, pet owners brought their animals for free rabies vaccination, while veterinary staff and officials engaged the community through awareness sessions on responsible pet care, early treatment, and the importance of collective vigilance.

The observance was attended by district surveillance officer Dr Gobuk Doke along with district veterinary officer Dr Tagum Tamut and senior veterinary officer Dr Rikkir Zirdo.

Addressing the gathering, the officers stressed the importance of timely vaccination of pets and spreading awareness at the grassroots level, noting that rabies is entirely preventable if communities act responsibly.

Speaking to media, DVO Dr Tamut appealed to all pet owners to ensure regular vaccination of their animals and assured that the veterinary department stands ready to extend full support to the public in this cause.

The programme concluded with active participation from veterinary staff and community members, reinforcing the message that rabies eradication is a shared responsibility requiring coordinated action at every level.

