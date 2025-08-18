Arunachal’s agri-allied sector witnesses’ rapid growth: Khandu

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said the state’s agriculture and allied sector is moving on a fast track of growth and transformation, with farmers steadily shifting towards higher productivity, sustainability and prosperity.

Taking to social media, Khandu shared detailed figures of government support extended to farmers through flagship schemes and state initiatives over the past few years. Khandu informed that an amount of Rs 142.67 crore has been directly transferred to 99,656 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

“This direct financial support has strengthened the confidence of our farmers and helped them invest more in their fields,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister also highlighted that 1,02,295 farmers have been provided with soil health cards, enabling them to understand soil conditions and adopt scientific farming practices.

“Healthy soil is the foundation of healthy crops, and we are ensuring our farmers get the right knowledge to use their land sustainably,” he remarked.

On irrigation, Khandu informed that under the PM-Per Drop More Crop programme, 26,163 hectares of farmland have been covered and 5,658 farmers benefitted through efficient micro-irrigation facilities.

“Water use efficiency is key to modern farming, and our farmers are embracing it,” he added.

The chief minister also underlined the state’s push for organic farming. He said 15,099 farmers have been supported under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development project, with Rs 23.25 crore released to promote chemical-free cultivation.

“Organic farming is not only eco-friendly but also enhances the market value of our produce,” he said.

He added that 96,492 Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been issued, achieving 99.26 percent saturation in the state.

