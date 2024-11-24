Arunachal's Historic Stilwell Road Under Threat Due to Erosions and Landslides

ITANAGAR: The historic Stilwell Road, also known as NH 153, in Arunachal Pradesh is facing a critical threat due to persistent neglect and the increasing risk of landslides.

A crucial 500-meter stretch between the 17th Mile and the Weekly Market, near Jairampur town, is highly at risk.

Locals claim that the erosion caused by the nearby Namchik River has severely weakened the road's foundation, putting it in danger of collapsing.

The NH 153 in Arunachal Pradesh, constructed as a crucial lifeline for the region, has undergone realignments to bypass landslide-prone areas. However, the continuous erosion and regular landslides continue to encroach upon the new route.

As the lifeline for the 51st Nampong Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, connecting four crucial circles, the NH 153’s failure would disrupt livelihoods, affect commerce, and hinder development efforts in a region already burdened by infrastructure limitations.