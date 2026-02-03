Arunachal’s Kabak Yano summits South America’s highest peak Aconcagua

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Mountaineer Kabak Yano from Arunachal Pradesh has successfully scaled Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, as part of her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition.

She reached the summit of the 22,831-foot peak in Argentina on Sunday, marking another major milestone in her quest to conquer the highest mountains on all seven continents, officials at the state sports department informed on Monday.

Congratulating her achievement, state Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, said Yano’s feat reflects extraordinary courage, discipline and perseverance, and described her journey as both a personal triumph and a powerful inspiration for the youth of the state.

The Governor expressed confidence that her success would motivate young people across Arunachal Pradesh to take up sports and adventure activities with renewed enthusiasm.

He also reiterated the state’s commitment to encouraging youth participation in games, sports and adventure disciplines.

Parnaik had formally flagged off Yano’s 7-Summit expedition from Lok Bhavan, here on July 28, last year, in the presence of state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini.

An Everester from Arunachal Pradesh, Yano has already summited Mount Kilimanjaro on August 4, 2025, and Mount Elbrus on August 16, 2025.

Also Read: Arunachalee mountaineer scales Mt Elbrus, highest peak in Europe