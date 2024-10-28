Arunachal's Powerlifter Retains 'Strongman of India' Crown For 5th Consecutive Year

HYDERABAD: Arunachal Pradesh's star powerlifter Azad Basfore emerged victorious at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India in Hyderabad, retaining the crown of "Strongman of India" for the fifth consecutive year.

The event, which took place from October 24 to 26, saw Basfore win gold in both the equipped and unequipped classes as he dominated the 75 kg senior category.

Basfore broke his own national record of 205 kg with an unbelievable lift of 217.5 kg in the equipped category. He managed to lift an exceptional weight of 170 kg in the unequipped class.

Besides Basfore, twelve other Arunachal powerlifters won medals in the competition, including ten gold.