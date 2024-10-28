Arunachal's Powerlifter Retains 'Strongman of India' Crown For 5th Consecutive Year

HYDERABAD: Arunachal Pradesh's star powerlifter Azad Basfore emerged victorious at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India in Hyderabad, retaining the crown of "Strongman of India" for the fifth consecutive year.
The event, which took place from October 24 to 26, saw Basfore win gold in both the equipped and unequipped classes as he dominated the 75 kg senior category.
Basfore broke his own national record of 205 kg with an unbelievable lift of 217.5 kg in the equipped category. He managed to lift an exceptional weight of 170 kg in the unequipped class.
Besides Basfore, twelve other Arunachal powerlifters won medals in the competition, including ten gold.
The gold medalists in the senior category include- Rajiv Pait (67.5 kg), Tedo Kino (60 kg), Rige Kaye (67.5 kg), Chow Rajing Mungyak (52 kg), Enan Jomoi (67.5 kg), Aman Gurung (82.5 kg), Deepok Nasi (67.5 kg), and Bikash Dehingia (52 kg).
Hinium Apam Nich bagged the gold in the women's 67.5 kg division, while duty, excise, and narcotics inspector Damnia Tamin (90 kg open) clinched the gold and bronze medal in the equipped and raw divisions, respectively.
Kemba Lomi took home the silver medal In the men's open 110 kg division while Sanjeev Ragon secured the bronze in the men's open 90 kg division.
ALSO READ: Arunachal Governor Inaugurates Scriptures Gallery At RIWATCH Museum, Calls It A 'Must Visit' Place
ALSO WATCH: