Arunachal's Sambo Lapung Clinches Gold In Inter-State Weightlifting Championships 2024, Kojum Taba Secures Silver

ITANAGAR: In a proud moment, Arunachal's Sambo Lapung and Kojum Taba have brought laurels to the state by clinching a medal each in the Inter-State Weightlifting Championships 2024 held in Himachal Pradesh.

Sambo Lapung claimed glory as he went all the way to grab a gold medal in the Senior Men's Category. This remarkable achievement has solidified his stature in the sport and has earned him praises in the sporting fraternity.

Kojum Taba has touched an incredible feat by bagging a silver medal in the Senior Men's 102 kg category. His stellar performance was marked by an exemplary display of grit and determination.