Arunachal's Sambo Lapung Clinches Gold In Inter-State Weightlifting Championships 2024, Kojum Taba Secures Silver

ITANAGAR: In a proud moment, Arunachal's Sambo Lapung and Kojum Taba have brought laurels to the state by clinching a medal each in the Inter-State Weightlifting Championships 2024 held in Himachal Pradesh.
Sambo Lapung claimed glory as he went all the way to grab a gold medal in the Senior Men's Category. This remarkable achievement has solidified his stature in the sport and has earned him praises in the sporting fraternity.
Kojum Taba has touched an incredible feat by bagging a silver medal in the Senior Men's 102 kg category. His stellar performance was marked by an exemplary display of grit and determination.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to X to congratulate the weightlifters on their accomplishment.
"Congratulations to Arunachal’s pride! Kudos to Kojum Taba for clinching a silver medal in the Inter-State Senior Men’s 102kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 in Himachal Pradesh!", CM Khandu wrote in a post on X.
"And another golden victory for Arunachal’s very own Sambo Lapung, who secured the top spot in the Senior Men’s category with a gold medal! Your achievements continue to make our state proud. Best wishes for more success ahead!", the post further added.
