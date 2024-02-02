Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal convenes election meetings in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday held a series of election preparatory and interaction meetings here, in the wake of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state, due later this year.

Singhal, who was recently assigned as the election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, convened a series of meetings and interactions with the BJP’s district in-charges, Lok Sabha constituencies in-charges and conveners, besides state election management committee, at the party’s headquarters here, party sources informed.

He also held a meeting with party’s state office bearers, morcha heads and core group members at State Guest House here.

During the meetings, Singhal highlighted in detail the responsibility of each committee to work in close coordination for the ensuing election in the state.

He requested all the team members to draw a plan for various election-related programmes and informed them that he would hold separate meetings with each committee shortly.

Singhal added that the responsibility of the election management committee is to manage the activities from state level to booth level programme during the election process and assured his support and cooperation for smooth conduct of the election process. The meeting was also attended by party’s state unit president Biyuram Wahge, general secretaries Zingnu Namchoom, Tadar Niglar and Nani Lajie, among others.