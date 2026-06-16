Bamboo can Drive Arunachal's Economy, says CM Pema Khandu

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said bamboo has the potential to drive the state's economy and urged local youth to utilise the resource for entrepreneurship and employment generation.

Inaugurating the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo and Cane Technology Centre at Gungu near Itanagar, Khandu described bamboo as the state's "Green Gold" and said the facility would promote innovation, skill development and commercialisation of bamboo products.

The chief minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh possesses the country's second-largest bamboo stock and more than 60 bamboo species. He said bamboo is increasingly being used in sectors such as furniture, construction, textiles and biofuel.

Khandu encouraged unemployed youth to make use of the training facilities and government-backed schemes to establish bamboo-based enterprises and access national and international markets.

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