Barn Owl Rescued by Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Officials

Itanagar: In a remarkable act, officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly successfully rescued a barn owl that found its way into the library of the Assembly and handed it over to the forest department today. The barn owl (Tyto alba) is a medium-sized, nocturnal bird known for its heart-shaped facial disc and distinctive screeching call. They primarily hunt small mammals, like rodents, and nest in buildings or tree cavities.

Also Read: Tripura: CM Manik Saha meets family of teacher lynched in Gomati district

Also Watch: