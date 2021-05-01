Bhikshu Sangha felicitates Arunachal Forest Minister Mama Natung

* Drug abuse amongst youths is one of the major challenges in the society, says Mama Natung



SEPPA: Appreciating the noble campaign 'Arunachal Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan (AASA)' initiated by the Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung to protect and preserve the flora & fauna, the Bhikshu Sangha of Gontse Gaden Rabgye Ling Monastery Bomdila felicitated the Minister at his residence in Seppa on Friday.

Members led by Ven. Dondup Tsering Khen Rinpoche, GRL Monastery Bomdila along with Ven Lama Kalsang - Administrator GRL Monastery and Ven. Phassang Tsering, GRL Monastery conferred Appreciation certificate and traditions handicraft (table) to the Minister as a mark of respect.

During the short but fruitful interaction, Rinpoche appreciated the Minister for his noble effort to protect and preserve wildlife.

"There are teaching in Buddhism about non-violence and to love and preserve every living creature and so it is very praiseworthy to mention that bring a Minister you have taken a noble decision to preserve wild lives," stated Rinpoche.

Extending gratitude to the Rinpoche and his team who came all the way from Bomdila, Minister Mama Natung said that it is our duty to protect and preserve wildlife or else a day will come when we have to only read and learn about Birds and other wildlife in books.

He also informed the Rinpoche that at least 900 air guns have been surrendered till date and people are still surrendering their guns voluntarily. The Minister also added that, soon the government will initiate a campaign for licensed guns in the State.

Natung also added that beside wildlife, drug abuse amongst the youths is one of the major challenges in the society.

He said that soon department of Sports & Youths Affairs will start another campaign "Drugs Choro- Khel se Joro" so that youths will be engaged in sports instead of anti-social activities like drugs.

He also urged the Rinpoche and his team to extend support from their end in creating awareness on drug abuse in the society.

