Bike rally to honour 1962 martyred soldiers at Walong in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Spears Corpse wing of Indian Army in Tinsukia district organized a pre-Independence Day bike rally from Digboi to Walong in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. The rally by 10 members of the Digboi based 6 battalion of Punjab Regiment was formally flagged off by the Commander Laipuli Brigade, Avanesh at its Digboi unit.

According to Army sources, the rally intended to spread among the people of Assam-Arunachal the messages of goodwill and peace would also offer tribute laying the floral wreathe at the war cemetery in Walong in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. “Remembering the brave Indian martyred soldiers of 1962 Indo-China war in the wake of nation’s 78 Independence Day and spreading the message of amity and goodwill throughout is the chief motto behind this rally,” said one of the bikers adding the episode would conclude on August 14 -just a day ahead of the country’s Red Letter Day.

It may be recalled with pride that the brave Kumaon infantry battalion of Indian Army though outnumbered and left with little ammunition and resources at an altitude of 1094 metres above main sea level had launched an effective counter -attack to foil the designs of the approaching enemies in 1962 Chinese aggression.

