BJP expels 27 leaders for contesting elections against party candidates in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The state disciplinary action committee of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday expelled 27 party leaders who have fought elections against party’s official candidates in the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the northeastern state. Party’s state disciplinary action committee chairman Tarh Tarak in an order announced the names of 27 leaders who were expelled for a period of six years.

The expelled leaders include, Yeshi Tsewang, who contested from Dirang assembly constituency in an NPP ticket, Wangdi Dorjee Khirmey contested from Kalaktang in a NCP ticket, Tenzing Nimya Glow (Thrizino-Buragaon) as independent, Nabam Vivek (Doimukh) as a People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate and Mayu Taring (Palin) as an NPP nominee.

Tadar Mangku was expelled for contesting from Nyapin as a PPA candidate, Dikto Yekar (Daporijo) as a NPP nominee, Ajay Murtem (Raga) from NPP, Taba Doni (Dumporijo) from NPP, Moli Riba from Likabali as an independent, Gokar Basar (Basar) from NPP, Nyamo Ete (Aalo West) as NPP candidate, Jarkar Gamlin (Aalo East) from PPA, Taja Bonung (Rumgong) from NPP and Nobeng Burang (Tuting-Yingkiong) as a PPA nominee respectively.

Tapi Darang who contested from Pasighat East assembly constituency as a NPP candidate was also expelled from the party along with Oken Tayeng (Mebo) as a PPA nominee, Badang Tayang (Tezu) as independent, Likha Soni (Lekang) from NCP, Laisam Simai (Nampong) as independent, T Negmu (Changlang South) from NPP, Dikhom Kitnya (Changlang North) as NPP candidate respectively.

Sitting MLA from Wanglam Sawin was also expelled for contesting from the Khonsa West seat as an independent candidate, Yang Sen Matey from Khonsa East as a NCP candidate, Honting Wangpan and Jowang Hosai for contesting from Borduria-Bogapani seat as PPA and NCP candidates, Panjam Wangsa and Nokchai Bham for contesting from Kanubari seat as NPP and PPA candidates.

Independent candidate Tamat Gamoh, who contested from Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat against party’s nominee Tapir Gao, was also expelled, the order stated.

