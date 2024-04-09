BJP expels 3 ZPCs in Arunachal Pradesh for anti-party activities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has expelled three party’s Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and four Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), for a period of six years for their alleged anti-party activities. The party leaders were expelled on Sunday, as informed in a party release.

The expelled ZPCs include Likha Sangchhore of Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts, Chathong Lowang of Tirap and Rinchin Zomba Merakpa of West Kameng district, while the sacked ZPMs include, Nilly Likha Tabo of Pistana, Khoda Dipung (Upper Yachuli), Gem Aiti (Yazali), and Tediap Hallang (Bari Bisap, Tirap), respectively.

BJP state president in-charge cum chairman of party’s disciplinary action committee, Tarh Tarak said in a statement that the expelled members were found to be indulging in anti-party activities and campaigning against the official candidates of BJP for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

“These members were issued show cause notices but many of them failed to file any explanation while some of them have submitted unjustified and unsatisfactory explanations,” he added.

