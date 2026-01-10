BJP picks Likha Nari Tadar as first woman Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The state election committee of BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit on Friday approved the names of corporators Likha Nari Tadar and Tok Tabin Camdir as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Likha Nari Tadar, who represents Ward No 16, is set to create history as the first woman Mayor of the IMC, while Tok Tabin Camdir, the corporator from Ward No 19, has been chosen as Deputy Mayor, party sources informed.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated both the leaders on their selection and expressed confidence in their ability to provide effective and people-centric urban governance in the state capital.

"Heartiest congratulations to Likha Nari Tadar Ji and Tok Tabin Camdir Ji on being declared the official BJP candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation respectively," Khandu said in a post on X.

Stating that their selection reflects the party's trust in their leadership, the chief minister said, "Your selection by the BJP State Election Committee reflects the party's strong confidence in your leadership, integrity, and commitment to public service."

"I am confident that you will work tirelessly for inclusive urban development, transparent governance, and the welfare of the people of Itanagar. Best wishes for a bright future ahead," he added.

The BJP had registered a decisive victory in the IMC elections held on December 15 last year, securing 14 of the 20 wards, with the results declared on December 20.

Also Read: Tripura among Northeast states with higher conviction rate: DGP Anurag