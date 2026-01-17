BJP–Shiv Sena victory in MMC polls reflects faith in Modi’s policies: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the emphatic victory of the BJP and the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (MMC) elections, reflects people’s strong faith in the development and welfare policies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khandu in a social media post congratulated the BJP and the Shiv Sena on their emphatic victory, saying the historic mandate clearly reflects people’s trust in development and welfare-oriented governance.

“Congratulations to BJP and Shiv Sena on the emphatic victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections,” the chief minister said in a post on X. He added that the outcome reaffirms the people’s trust in the policies of development and welfare led by PM Narendra Modi.

Extending his best wishes to the state leadership, the chief minister said, “My best wishes to CM Devendra Fadnavis ji, Dy CM Eknath Shinde ji, Ravi Dada Chavan ji, Ameet Satam ji, and all-party workers.” He also expressed gratitude to the electorate, saying, “Heartfelt thanks to the voters for their immense support.” The results are being seen as a major endorsement of the ruling alliance’s development agenda ahead of future electoral contests.

