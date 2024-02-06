Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai to shoot his popular web series in Arunachal Pradesh, NE

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai has evinced keen interest to shoot the next episodes of the popular web series ‘Family Man’ in Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Chowna Mein on Monday shared the information on a social media post on Monday stating that Bajpai has shown interest to visit Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast to shoot the next episodes of the web series.

Mein, who recently visited Jaipur, met Bajpai at the airport where during an interaction with the actor, came to know his willingness to visit Arunachal and other Northeastern states to explore sites for shooting the next episodes of his popular series on Amazon. Bajpai also expressed his genuine interest in promoting tourism of Arunachal Pradesh.

“During our interaction, Manoj ji expressed his willingness to visit Arunachal and other Northeastern States to explore sites for shooting the next episodes of his popular series on Amazon, the ‘Family Man’. He also expressed his genuine interest in promoting tourism of the State,” Mein posted in X. The deputy chief minister also welcomed the actor to the state. “I extended a warm welcome and invited him to be my guest, recognizing the potential for his visit to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh to a broader audience. Looking forward to his visit to my home State,” Mein said in another post. Earlier, shared exciting updates on the much-awaited ‘Family Man Season 3’ Bajpai said that he would start shooting by the end of February this year.

