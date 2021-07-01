Bridge collapse: Missing persons still untraced

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Search and rescue operation for the three persons, who went missing on Tuesday in a bridge collapse incident at Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was suspended for the day on Wednesday due to poor light with zero visibility and the high spate of the river water, a district official informed.

The persons went missing when the dumper, they were travelling in, plunged into the river as soon as it crossed the Sanggam bailey bridge, connecting Boleng and Pangin in Siang district at around 8.30 AM.

The ten-wheeler dumper truck was over ladened with boulders.

Three occupants on the ill-fated truck, identified as driver Rahul Tamang (22), handyman Ranjit Sutradhar (21) and a labourer Mitinga Boro (19), are missing after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng informed.

Siang District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Tenzin Yanki informed that a team of NDRF comprising 27 personnel and four officers from Assam's Dhemaji district along with a four-member team of SDRF from Pasighat in East Siang district, began search operation with the help boats, ropes and magnet.

"The teams searched approximately 400 metres downstream from the incident site and all suspected locations. The depth of the river was around 20 meters at the incident site and the river was flowing with a strong current," the DDMO said.

She added that due to the strong current of the river, there was a possibility that the ill-fated dumper and the persons could be washed away downstream.

The search and rescue operation would continue on Thursday morning at all possible locations, the DDMO added.

The NDRF team was led by Assistant Commander Sanjay Prashad Sharma while the SDRF team from Pasighat was led by senior constable T Borang.

Meanwhile, BRO sources informed that the construction of a new bridge would take two months.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng informed that the administration is exploring alternate routes till the full restoration of the bridge which may take more than a month or two. The district administration is also exploring an alternate route for residents of Boleng from Boleng to Patum Bridge via Rumgong, he added.

Also Read: Bridge collapses in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang, three missing

Also Watch:

