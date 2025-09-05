BRO clears multiple landslides in Arunachal district, secures lifeline to border areas

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Intense rainfall triggered five landslides near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Wednesday night, blocking key stretches of the Jang Bypass and the Balipara–Charduar–Tawang (BCT) road, a critical supply line to the frontier areas. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) swung into action and restored traffic movement by midnight, ensuring uninterrupted movement of military convoys and essential supplies despite continuous downpour and adverse conditions, a defence spokesperson informed on Thursday.

The landslide occurred at 8 pm on Wednesday blocking key stretches of the strategic road. Personnel of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak immediately launched clearance operations, Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement. “Working under incessant rainfall and difficult conditions, the teams ensured all locations were cleared and traffic flow restored within a short span of time,” he said.

While executing clearance work, BRO personnel also reached out to stranded tourists, providing them with food and drinking water until the roads were declared safe.

The BCT road is of immense defence significance, serving as the lifeline for troops deployed in the strategically sensitive Tawang sector and adjoining border areas. Quick restoration of this axis not only brought relief to civilians but also ensured operational preparedness of security forces guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The BRO, living up to its motto “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” (Everything is achievable through hard work), reaffirmed its crucial role as the backbone of strategic connectivity, maintaining vital roads across the high-altitude and inhospitable terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesperson added.

Also Read: Modi’s leadership transformed northeast, says Arunachal CM at aviation summit

Also Watch: