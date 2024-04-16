Celebrating foundation day of other states promotes goodwill among people: K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and promoting amity amongst the people from different parts of the nation, Himachal Diwas was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, here on Monday. Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik interacted with the people from Himachal Pradesh, who are serving in Arunachal Pradesh in various departments and agencies.

The governor said that celebrating state foundation day of other States facilitates in meeting and knowing the wellbeing of the people rendering their service in the state and such initiatives promote goodwill among the people.

Parnaik conveyed Himachal Diwas greetings and expressed gratitude to the Himachali community of the state for their contributions in the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

He cited many similarities of both states, including bordering Tibet, tribal communities, customs and traditions, arts and crafts and treasured biodiversity and tourism. The governor said that the ‘Vir Bhoomi’ is also known for its contributions to national security as every household has at least one member in the armed forces. He said that the first army officer to receive the Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous) was Major Somnath Sharma from Himachal Pradesh. The Governor also hosted tea for the specially invited guests on the occasion, a press release informed here.

