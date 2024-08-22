Centre to release pending share of Rs 518.38 crore to Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has assured to release Rs 518.38 crore, including Rs 456.59 crore for Arunachal Pradesh in pending central share, under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The Minister also assured to sanction an additional Rs 60.79 crore under Support Activity and Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance components. Paatil made the assurance during a meeting with State Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Minister Mama Natung, who called on the Union Minister at Shram Shakti Bhavan on Tuesday, seeking timely release of the funds.

“Called on Union Minister Jal Shakti GoI @CRPaatil ji at his office … seeking release of pending JJM fund amounting to Rs 518 Cr from GoI. He assured to get it released within 2 months,” Natung wrote on X. Natung expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its continued support, which has enabled Arunachal Pradesh to become the first state in the Northeast to be declared ‘Har Ghar Jal,’ providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to over 2.28 lakh households. The Union Minister also expressed interest in visiting Arunachal soon, following an invitation from Natung. The Minister was accompanied by Seppa MLA Ealing Tallang, PHE and WS commissioner Pawan Kr Sain and others.

